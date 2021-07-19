Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: GBSHSE 12th result today, here’s how to check

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 will be declared today, July 19, 2021. The GBSHSE 12th result can be checked at 5 pm on gbshse.gov.in. How to check result is given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Several students from the state had filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court this week seeking cancellation of the board exams. Nearly 700,000 students (of both classes) were to appear for their exams this year. (HT PHOTO.)

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 on July 19, 2021. The GBSHSE 12th result will be announced today at 5 pm. All the students who have registered themselves for the Class 12 examination can check their result through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.gov.in.

A total of 21,000 students have registered for Class 12 exams. Candidates who want to check their result can follow these simple steps given below.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.gov.in.

• Click on Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the necessary details asked and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Goa Board exams for Class 12 was cancelled due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The exams was scheduled to be conducted from April 24 to May 18, 2021.

The evaluation criteria was released later. As per the evaluation criteria, Class 12 result will be derived on the basis of 30:30:40 formula. 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 and Class 11 marks, 40 percent weightage will be given to marks obtained in Class 12 internal examinations.

Topics
gbshse goa board goa board 12th gbshse.gov.in
