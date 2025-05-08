Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared GSEB 10th Result 2025 on May 8, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th Result LIVE Updates GSEB 10th Result 2025: Gujarat Board SSC results declared, here's how to check(HT File)

Students will be able to get their results by filling in the seat number of the examination.

Apart from the official website, students who have appeared for the SSC examination will also be able to get their results by sending their seat number on WhatsApp Number 6357300971.

GSEB 10th Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board examination was held from February 27 to March 10, 2025 at various exam centres across the state.

The detailed instructions regarding sending the students' mark sheets and S.R. copies school-wise will be given later. Instructions for mark verification and document verification after the examination will be posted on the board's website. Application for mark verification will have to be made online. Instructions for filling the application forms for supplementary examination-2025 online will be given later. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.