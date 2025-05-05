Menu Explore
GSEB Class 12th Result 2025: Gujarat Board HSC results declared, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 05, 2025 11:22 AM IST

GSEB Class 12th Result 2025 has been declared. The Gujarat Board HSC results have been declared. The steps to check results is given here. 

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared GSEB Class 12th Result 2025 on May 5, 2025. The results have been declared for Science, Commerce and Arts streams. Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live Updates

GSEB Class 12th Result 2025: Gujarat Class 12 results out, know how to check
Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 12 examination can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

The Class 12 results was announced via press conference. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise pass percentage and other details were also shared.

The Gujarat HSC results can be checked by candidates using the seat number of the board exam. Follow the steps given below to check the GSEB Class 12 results.

GSEB Class 12th Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB Class 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The GSEB HSC examination was conducted from February 27 to March 13, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / GSEB Class 12th Result 2025: Gujarat Board HSC results declared, here's how to check
