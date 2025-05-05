Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: Maha 12th board results today at hscresult.mkcl.org
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: Maharashtra HSC or Class 12th board exam results will be declared today, May 5. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the HSC results at 1 PM. After that, students can check their marks at mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Students can also use the DigiLocker result website, results.digilocker.gov.in, to check the Maharashtra HSC results....Read More
Maharashtra HSC result 2025 date: May 5, 2025
Maharashtra HSC result 2025 time: 1 pm
List of websites to check results: mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, results.digilocker.gov.in
This year, MSBSHSE conducted the Maharashtra HSC board exam from February 11 to March 11.
Maharashtra HSC results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be announced together.
The board is expected to declare the results at a press conference and share details such as the number of candidates, pass percentage, and other important information.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: Over 1.9 lakh students got distinction, most students passed in grade 2 last year
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: Last year, over 1.9 lakh regular students passed the HSC exam with distinction, while a majority of candidates were placed in the second grade.
Distinction: 190570
Grade I: 480631
Grade II: 526425
Pass grade: 132058 students.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: Konkan was best-performing region last year
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: Region-wise, Konkan recorded the best pass percentage in the HSC exam last year-
PUNE: 94.44 per cent
NAGPUR: 92.12 per cent
C. SAMBHAJI NAGAR: 94.08 per cent
MUMBAI: 91.95 per cent
KOLHAPUR: 94.24 per cent
AMRAVATI: 93 per cent
NASIK: 94.71 per cent
LATUR: 92.36 per cent
KONKAN: 97.51 per cent
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: Supply. exam later this year
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: Students who do not pass the annual examination can appear for the HSC Supplementary examination later this year. The details about the Supply. exam will be announced after HSC annual exam results.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: Board expected to hold press conference
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: If MSBSHSE follows the existing process, it is expected to hold a press conference to announce the Maharashtra HSC result. After the PC, at 1 pm, result links will be activated on the board websites.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: About reverification, reevaluation
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: MSBSHSE said candidates can apply for reverification of marks for compulsory subjects (other than category subjects) and revaluation of the answer sheets.
Online applications for these will be accepted from May 6 to May 20.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: How many students appeared, passed last year
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: Last year, 14,33,331 students registered for the Maharashtra HSC exam, of whom 14,23,923 appeared and 13,29,684 passed. The pass percentage was 93.37 per cent.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: Result to be available on DigiLocker as well
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: MSBSHSE will host the HSC exam results on DigiLocker as well. After the result announcement, students can visit results.digilocker.gov.in, select the board name and class, enter their login details and check the results.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: What are the login details needed to check the results?
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: As per past trends, students need to use the following details to check the HSC results-
- Board exam roll number
- Mother's first name.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Live: The MSBSHSE will announce the Maharashtra 12th board results today, May 5. The result will be available on the board websites from 1 pm.