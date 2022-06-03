GSEB Gujarat Board 12th General Stream Result 2022 Live Updates: Result tomorrow

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will release the 12th HSC General stream result on Saturday, June 4. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 8 a.m. Students can check the HSC general exam result on the official website at gseb.org.

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani confirmed the GSEB HSC 12th result date and timing, saying that the GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m.

The GSEB Class 12 board examinations for Science and General were held from March 28 to April 12. This year, over 5 lakh students in the state took their Class 12 examinations.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam results on Tuesday, May 12.