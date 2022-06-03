Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / GSEB Gujarat Board 12th General Stream Result 2022 Live Updates: Result tomorrow
Live

GSEB Gujarat Board 12th General Stream Result 2022 Live Updates: Result tomorrow

  • GSEB will announce the HSC or class 12th result on June 4 at gseb.org. 
GSEB Gujarat Board 12th General Stream Result 2022 Live Updates: Result tomorrow(HT file)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 08:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will release the 12th HSC General stream result on Saturday, June 4. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 8 a.m. Students can check the HSC general exam result on the official website at gseb.org.

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani confirmed the GSEB HSC 12th result date and timing, saying that the GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m.

The GSEB Class 12 board examinations for Science and General were held from March 28 to April 12. This year, over 5 lakh students in the state took their Class 12 examinations.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam results on Tuesday, May 12.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:27 PM

    GSEB HSC general stream result tomorrow at 8 am

    GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test result will be announced tomorrow, June 4 at 8 am.

  • Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:19 PM

    GSEB General stream result tomorrow: GSEB Science stream result was announced on May 12

    Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) issued the Gujarat Board Class 12 or HSC final exam results for the Science stream, as well as the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) result 2022 on May 12.

  • Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:05 PM

    GSEB General Stream result: List of websites to check result

    gseb.org

    gsebeservice.com

  • Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:03 PM

    GSEB HSC Science stream result announced on May 12

    The GSEB HSC Science exam result 2022 was previously announced on May 12, and a total of 68,681 students qualified, with a pass percentage of 72.02 percent.

  • Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:02 PM

    GSEB HSC or class 12th result: Know how to check

    Visit the official website at gseb.org

    Click on HSC, 12th result 2022 link

    Key in your six-digit seat number

    Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022

    Take a print out for further reference.

  • Fri, 03 Jun 2022 07:45 PM

    GSEB class 12th result tomorrow:  Jitu Vaghani announced today

    Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani today announced the GSEB HSC Result date and time. Taking to his twitter account, the education minister shared that GSEB HSC Class 12th general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 08:00 am

  • Fri, 03 Jun 2022 07:34 PM

    GSEB class 12th result: Candidates can check their result through seat number

    Candidates can check the GSEB class 12th result at the official website of GSEB at gseb.org through their seat number.

  • Fri, 03 Jun 2022 07:31 PM

    GSEB class 12th result at 8 am tomorrow

    The GSEB Class 12 result 2022 will be released at 8 a.m. Students can check the HSC general exam result on the official website at gseb.org.

  • Fri, 03 Jun 2022 07:27 PM

    GSEB Class 12th or HSC result tomorrow

    The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will declare the 12th HSC General stream result on Saturday, June 4th.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gseb.org gseb
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.