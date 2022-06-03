GSEB Gujarat Board 12th General Stream Result 2022 Live Updates: Result tomorrow
- GSEB will announce the HSC or class 12th result on June 4 at gseb.org.
The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will release the 12th HSC General stream result on Saturday, June 4. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 8 a.m. Students can check the HSC general exam result on the official website at gseb.org.
Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani confirmed the GSEB HSC 12th result date and timing, saying that the GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m.
The GSEB Class 12 board examinations for Science and General were held from March 28 to April 12. This year, over 5 lakh students in the state took their Class 12 examinations.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam results on Tuesday, May 12.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:27 PM
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:19 PM
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:05 PM
GSEB General Stream result: List of websites to check result
gseb.org
gsebeservice.com
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:03 PM
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:02 PM
GSEB HSC or class 12th result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at gseb.org
Click on HSC, 12th result 2022 link
Key in your six-digit seat number
Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022
Take a print out for further reference.
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 07:45 PM
GSEB class 12th result tomorrow: Jitu Vaghani announced today
Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani today announced the GSEB HSC Result date and time. Taking to his twitter account, the education minister shared that GSEB HSC Class 12th general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 08:00 am
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 07:34 PM
GSEB class 12th result: Candidates can check their result through seat number
Candidates can check the GSEB class 12th result at the official website of GSEB at gseb.org through their seat number.
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 07:31 PM
Fri, 03 Jun 2022 07:27 PM
