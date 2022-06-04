Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB HSC General stream result out, how to check Gujarat 12th result on mobile
board exams

GSEB HSC General stream result out, how to check Gujarat 12th result on mobile

GSEB HSC general stream result 2022 has been declared on gseb.org. Follow the steps mentioned here to check scores on mobile. 
GSEB HSC General stream result out, how to check Gujarat 12th result on mobile(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 08:02 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GSEB HSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has announced Class 12 or HSC final examination result, 2022 for General stream students. GSEB HSC result 2022 can be checked on the official website of the board gseb.org. Results of the final examination was declared by the board at 8 am on June 4. GSEB HSC result 2022 live updates.

GSEB HSC result direct link

To check GSEB 12th result 2022 for General stream, students need to use their six-digit seat number. Here are the steps they need to follow: 

GSEB HSC 12th result: Know how to check general stream result on mobile phone

Open the internet browser on your mobile phone.

On the search bar, enter ‘gseb.org’.

Visit the official website of GSEB. 

Click on the HSC or 12th result 2022 link for general stream.

Key in your six-digit seat number.

Submit and download GSEB HSC 12th result 2022.

Take a print out for further reference.

Previously, GSEB announced HSC result for Science stream  students on May 12.

This year, a total of 68,681 students have qualified, with a pass percentage of 72.02 percent.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gseb board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP