GSEB SSC, HSC Supply results 2024 out, steps to check marks on gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has announced the results of the SSC (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (HSC or Class12) supplementary examinations. Candidates can check their marks by visiting the official website of the board, gseb.org, using the seat number GSEB SSC, HSC supply results announced (Screenshot, official website)

GSEB SSC, HSC Supply results 2024 direct link

To check the SSC and HSC Supply results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

How to check GSEB SSC, HSC Supply results 2024?

Go to gseb.org. Open the SSC or HSC Supply result link given on the home page. Enter your seat number. Submit and check the result.

As informed by the board, a total of 1,28,337 candidates registered for the SSC supply examination, of whom 1,04,429 appeared and 29,542 passed. The overall pass percentage is 28.29 per cent.

For the HSC Science supply exam, 26,927 candidates registered, 26,716 appeared and 8,143 passed. The pass percentage is 30.48 per cent.

In the HSC General stream, 56,459 candidates registered for the exam and 49,122 appeared. Of them, 24,196 or 49.26 per cent have passed.

The GSEB conducted the Class 10 or SSC supplementary examination along with Sanskrit Prathama and Class 12 or HSC Science Stream and General Stream supplementary examinations from June 24 to July 6.

The Class 10 or SSC supply examination was held in single shifts – from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The Class 12 Sanskrit Madhyama exam was conducted from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm on all days.

GSEB Class 12 Science Stream supplementary examination was held from 3 pm to 6.30 pm and Class-12th General, EUB Stream and Vocational stream (A, C, H, T) exams were conducted from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm.