GSEB Supplementary Exam 2025 datesheet: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC purak exam timetable out, check here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has released GSEB Supplementary Exam 2025 datesheet. The Gujarat Board SSC, HSC purak exam timetable is available to candidates on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Supplementary Exam 2025 datesheet: Gujarat Board SSC, HSC purak exam dates (HT file)

Those candidates who have failed in Standard 10 (SSC), Standard 12 (HSC) Science Stream and General Stream, Higher Secondary Foundation Stream, Vocational Stream as well as Sanskrit Pratham and Sanskrit Madhyamima and are eligible to appear in the supplementary examination.

The SSC, HSC supplementary examination will be held from June 23 to July 3, 2025.

The Class 10 purak pariksha will begin on June 23 and will end on July 1, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The Class 12 Science stream supply exam will begin on June 23 and will conclude on June 30, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. Class 12 general stream supplementary exam will be conducted from June 23 to July 3, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm.

GSEB Supplementary Exam 2025 datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB Supplementary Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.

3. The PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Gujarat Board.