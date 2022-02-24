Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Gujarat Board HSC science admit card released at gseb.org, direct link here
board exams

Gujarat Board HSC science admit card released at gseb.org, direct link here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for HSC science practical exam 2022.
Gujarat Board HSC science admit card released at gseb.org, direct link here(Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 11:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall ticket for HSC science practical exam 2022. Registered schools can download the HSC Science practical exam admit card from the official website at gseb.org.

Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

Direct link to download HSC practical exam admit card

Gujarat Board HSC science admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at gseb.org

On the homepage, ‘HSC SCIENCE MARCH 2022 - PRACTICAL EXAM HALL TICKET’ link

Enter your school index number

Enter your mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the GS & HSEB

Click on the Login button to receive One Time Password (OTP)

Download the Gujarat HSC Practical Exam 2022 admit card.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat hsc hall ticket admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP