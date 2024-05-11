Gujarat Board SSC Result 2024: 82.56% students pass GSEB Class 10 exams, girl power dominates this year
The Gujarat Board SSC or Class 10 marks have been announced. An overall pass percentage of 82.56% has been registered this year.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB, released the Gujarat SSC Result 2024 today. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results on the GSEB website at gseb.org. Gujarat SSC Results 2024 Live Updates
The results were announced at a press conference conducted by Gujarat Board officials. Along with the marks, the officials also shared details on pass-percentage, toppers list, and gender-wise performance and more.
This year, the overall pass percentage has been registered at 82.56%. Of this, the pass percentage of boys is 79.12% and that of girls is 86.89%, indicating that girls have surpassed boys.
Besides, a total of 699,598 students appeared in the examinations, of which 577,556 students have passed.
In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 64.62%.
The GSEB 10th examination was conducted from March 11 to March 22, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.
Steps to check Gujarat SSC results 2024:
Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
Click on the Gujarat SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Board announced the Class 12 results for the Science and General stream on May 9, 2024. The Gujarat Board 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 26, 2024, across the state at various exam centers.
