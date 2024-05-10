Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live:: GSEB Class 10 scores to be released on May 11 at 8 AM. (HT file image)

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be releasing the Gujarat SSC Result 2024 tomorrow, May 11, at 8 am. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the GSEB website at gseb.org when released, using their exam roll number....Read More

Along with the results, other details such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and district-wise performance will also be shared.

In 2023, an overall pass percentage of 64.62% was recorded in the GSEB SSC exams. Surat was the highest-performing district with a pass percentage of 76.45%. Over 4 lakh students passed the examinations last year.

This year, the GSEB 10th examination was conducted from March 11 to March 22, 2024, across the state at various exam centers.

It may also be mentioned here that the students can also get their results by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number 6357300971.



Follow the blog for the latest updates on Gujarat Board SSC results 2024 results, pass percentage and more.