Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: GSEB SSC marks on May 11, updates here
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be releasing the Gujarat SSC Result 2024 tomorrow, May 11, at 8 am. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the GSEB website at gseb.org when released, using their exam roll number....Read More
Along with the results, other details such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and district-wise performance will also be shared.
In 2023, an overall pass percentage of 64.62% was recorded in the GSEB SSC exams. Surat was the highest-performing district with a pass percentage of 76.45%. Over 4 lakh students passed the examinations last year.
This year, the GSEB 10th examination was conducted from March 11 to March 22, 2024, across the state at various exam centers.
It may also be mentioned here that the students can also get their results by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number 6357300971.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on Gujarat Board SSC results 2024 results, pass percentage and more.
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: More than 7 lakh students wait for marks
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Steps to check GSEB SSC results
Visit the official website of the board at gseb.org
On the homepage, click on the SSC result link
Key in your credentials and log in
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
gseb.org
gsebservice.com
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Exam dates
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Know about supplementary examinations
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: The list of eligible candidates of Supplementary Examination-2024 will be sent to the schools along with the result and the instructions to fill the supplementary examination application forms online will be given later.
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Check SSC results on mobile
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Websites to check marks
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates waiting
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: What are the details needed to check marks online?
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Passing criteria
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to pass the GSEB SSC, Class 10 examination.
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Last year results announced on May 25
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Date and time
