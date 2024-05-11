 Gujarat Board SSC Result 2024: GSEB 10th scores declared at gseb.org, direct link & how to check here - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gujarat Board SSC Result 2024: GSEB 10th scores declared at gseb.org, direct link & how to check here

ByHT Education Desk
May 11, 2024 06:57 AM IST

The Gujarat Board SSC or Class 10 results have been declared on the official website. Check steps to download and other important details here.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) finally declared GSEB SSC Result 2024 today, ending over a month long of anticipation. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website at gseb.org. Gujarat SSC results 2024 live updates

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2024: GSEB 10th scores declared on official website gseb.org. (HT file image)
Gujarat Board SSC Result 2024: GSEB 10th scores declared on official website gseb.org.

Meanwhile, the results can also be checked on WhatsApp. Students must send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app.

Direct link to check Gujarat Board SSC Result 2024

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2024: How to check

To check the GSEB SSC Result 2024 on the official website, follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website gseb.org.
  • On the homepage, click on Gujarat SSC Result 2024 link.
  • Key in the login details and click on submit.
  • Check the result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Notably, the GSEB SSC exams 2024 were conducted from March 11 to March 22, 2024.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 64.62% in the GSEB SSC exams. Surat was the highest-performing district with a pass percentage of 76.45%. Besides more than 4 lakh students passed the examinations last year.

Exam and College Guide
