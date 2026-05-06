Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced Gujarat Board SSC Result 2026 on May 6, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE Updates Gujarat Board SSC Result 2026: GSEB 10th results declared, 83.86% students pass Class 10 (Representational image)

The Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The examination was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The overall pass percentage this year is 83.86%.

All the students who appeared will need their seat numbers for the examination to check their results. The Class 10 board results can also be checked at WhatsApp. Students will have to send their seat number on WhatsApp Number 6357300971.

Direct link to check Gujarat Board SSC Result 2026

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2026: How to check To check the SSC results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the results and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.