GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Class 10 SSC board exams results to be out at 8am, here's how to check
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat GSEB Class 10 Secondary School Certificate exam can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org starting 8am.
- 1 Mins agoWhat are the required login credentials?
- 9 Mins agoMarksheet also available through DigiLocker
- 14 Mins agoHow to check SSC result through WhatsApp
- 18 Mins agoSupplementary examination result timeline expected to be similar to 2025
- 23 Mins agoThe digital marksheet at gseb.org is provisional
- 26 Mins agoGSEB SSC result timing has been 8 am consistently since 2024
- 30 Mins agoResults of class 10 exams to be out today
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the SSC (Class 10) results on Wednesday morning. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate exam can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org....Read More
The Gujarat Board 10th board exam results will be announced today at 8 am.
When were the GSEB board exams held?
The Class 10 board examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.
On the other hand, the Class 12 or HSC examination was also held from February 26 to March 16, 2026, i.e. the same window. The results of the same were announced on Tuesday, May 5.
GSEB Result 2026: How to check Class 10 results
All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below:
1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
2. Click on the GSEB Result 2026 for SSC link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the SSC link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Once done, your result will be displayed.
6. Check the result and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.
In 2025, the Gujarat Board SSC results were announced on May 8. A total of 7,62,485 students had registered, of whom 7,46,892 appeared, and 6,20,532 passed. The overall pass percentage was 83.08%. Girls' pass percentage was 87.24%, and boys' pass percentage was 79.56%.
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: What are the required login credentials?
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB 10th result 2026 will be announced online. The link to check the result will be live at 8 AM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the result and download the marksheets using the following credentials:
Seat Number
Captcha
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Marksheet also available through DigiLocker
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB SSC 2026 marksheet is also available through DigiLocker. Students can access it by logging in to digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker app with their Aadhaar-linked mobile number and navigating to the Education or Issued Documents section, where GSEB is listed as the issuing authority. The DigiLocker marksheet carries GSEB’s official digital seal and is a legally valid document. It is accepted for Class 11 admissions, college applications, and scholarship applications, without requiring the original, school-issued version.
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: What is the number of students registered?
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Total registered candidates: 9,07,175
Regular students: 7,69,994
Other categories: The remaining figure includes private candidates, repeaters, and external students.
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: How to check SSC result through WhatsApp
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has provided a convenient alternative for checking the 2026 Class 10 results. To bypass potential server slowdowns on the official website, students can now retrieve their scorecards directly through a WhatsApp bot. Candidates simply need to send their unique six-digit seat number to the board's official WhatsApp bot at 6357300971 to receive their marks immediately.
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Supplementary examination result timeline expected to be similar to 2025
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB SSC Purak Pariksha (supplementary examination) result for 2025 was declared on July 18, 2025, at 9 am. The supplementary exams for 2025 were held from June 23 to July 1. Based on this timeline, the Purak Pariksha this year is expected to be conducted in June, with results in mid-to-late July.
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The digital marksheet at gseb.org is provisional
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The marksheet available for download from gseb.org on May 6 is a provisional digital copy. The original printed marksheet, bearing GSEB’s physical seal and authorised signatures, is distributed to schools by the board at a later date, typically two to four weeks after the result declaration. Students collect the original from their school.
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: GSEB SSC result timing has been 8 am consistently since 2024
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: The GSEB SSC result declaration time shifted from 10 am to 8 am starting from the 2024 cycle. In 2024, the result was declared at 8 am. In 2025, the same 8 am time was maintained. For 2026, the confirmed declaration time is again 8 am on May 6. This earlier timing is aimed to give students and schools more time on the result day to complete result downloads, school-level record updates, and stream selection discussions before the end of the working day.
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Results of class 10 exams to be out today
GSEB Gujarat 10th Result LIVE: Results of class 10 exams will declared today at 8 AM.