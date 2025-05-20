Menu Explore
Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025: BSEH 10th, 12th registration begins today at bsehl.org.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 20, 2025 05:28 PM IST

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025 registration begins today for Class 10, 12. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Board of School Education, Haryana has started the registration process for Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025. The Class 10, 12 registration link can be checked on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025: BSEH 10th, 12th registration begins today(HT file)
Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025: BSEH 10th, 12th registration begins today(HT file)

As per the official notice, the candidates of Senior Secondary whose result has been declared compartmental and the candidates of Secondary who could not appear in the examinations of March-2025 or whose result has been declared compartmental and the candidates who are not satisfied with their result, can appear in the examination of partial/full subjects and the candidates of Secondary whose result has been declared failed, can apply/register online.

The registration process with 950/- as application fee will be done from May 20 to May 29, 2025.

With 100/- as late fee along with the application fee, the window to register will open from May 30 to June 3, 2025. With 300/- as late fee, the window will open from June 4 to June 8 and with late fee of 1000/-, the window will open from June 9 to June 13, 2025.

Direct link to register for Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025: How to register 

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Your registration is done.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

Official Notice Here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on JAC Result 2025 News Live, KCET Result 2025 Live and RBSE Result News 2025 Live.
