Haryana Board HSEB 10th and 12th compartment exam application begins tomorrow

Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) will begin on Thursday (August 18) the application process for examination of compartment/additional subject, partial and full marks improvement of secondary and senior secondary (educational) examination. The forms will be made available for the interested candidates on the official website bseh.org.in.

One time application fee is Rs. 800 for secondary and senior examination- September 2022. The last date to fill the application form is August 25, 2022. Applications can be submitted in an online mode only.

Candidates can also apply from August 26 to 29, 2022 with a late fee of Rs.100 and from August 30 to September 2, 2022 with a late fee of Rs.300 and from September 3 to 6, 2022 with a late fee of Rs.1000.

After submitting the application form and fee, the candidates with an additional subject will send the hard copy of the application form and other documents in the name of the assistant secretary (Secondary/Senior secondary), Haryana Board of school education, Bhiwani. Rest of the candidates will have to keep the hard copy with themselves.

Candidates who have 2 years ITI diploma can apply for the examination of additional subjects to get the recognition as equivalent to secondary and senior secondary informed Board President (Dr.) Jagbir Singh and secretary Shri Krishna Kumar, H.P.S in a press statement.

In case of any difficulty or issue, candidates are requested to contact on the email or contact number available on the board’s website bseh.org.in