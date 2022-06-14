Haryana Board Results 2022 Live: HBSE 12th Results tomorrow at bseh.org.in
- Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th result will be declared tomorrow, June 15.
Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th result will be declared tomorrow. Talking to Hindustan Times online, Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed that the class 12th results will be declared on June 15.
Candidates will be able to access their BSEH Class 10, 12 results once announced on the BSEH's official website, bseh.org.in.
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022.
This year a total of Three lakh, sixty-eight (3,68000) children have enrolled for class 10 exams, while two lakh, ninety thousand (2,90,000) students have registered for class 12 exams.
The Haryana Board has reduced the syllabus by 30% this year.
The BSEH class 10th and 12th exams were held at around 1700 exam centers throughout the state.
Follow all the updates here:
Haryana Board result tomorrow: List of websites yo check
bseh.org.in
examresults.net
indiaresults.com
Last year, on July 26, the HBSE 12th result was announced. Because the Class 12 examinations were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, students were evaluated using alternate criteria.
Haryana Board result 2022: How to get results by SMS
To get the BSEH 12th result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.
