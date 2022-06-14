Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Haryana Board Results 2022 Live: HBSE 12th Results tomorrow at bseh.org.in
Live

Haryana Board Results 2022 Live: HBSE 12th Results tomorrow at bseh.org.in

  • Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th result will be declared tomorrow, June 15.
Haryana Board Results 2022 Live: HBSE 12th Results tomorrow at bseh.org.i(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 09:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

 Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th result will  be declared tomorrow. Talking to Hindustan Times online, Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed   that the class 12th results will be declared on June 15.

Candidates will be able to access their BSEH Class 10, 12 results once announced on the BSEH's official website, bseh.org.in.

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022.

This year a total of Three lakh, sixty-eight (3,68000) children have enrolled for class 10 exams, while two lakh, ninety thousand (2,90,000) students have registered for class 12 exams.

The Haryana Board has reduced the syllabus by 30% this year.

The BSEH class 10th and 12th exams were held at around 1700 exam centers throughout the state.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:25 PM

    HBSE class 12th result releasing June 15

    Around 2,90,000 students have enrolled for the Haryana Board class 12 examinations this year.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:24 PM

    Haryana Board result tomorrow: List of websites yo check

    bseh.org.in

    examresults.net

    indiaresults.com

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:15 PM

    Haryana Board result: Exam was held in 1700 centers

    This year the Haryana Board has reduced 30% of the syllabus.

    The BSEH class 10th and 12th examinations were held in around 1700 exam centers across the state.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:08 PM

    HBSE class 12th result: Result will be out in evaining

    Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed that the class 12th results will be released tomorrow evening.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 09:00 PM

    HBSE class 12th result releasing tomorrow

    Last year, on July 26, the HBSE 12th result was announced. Because the Class 12 examinations were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, students were evaluated using alternate criteria.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 08:50 PM

    HBSE class 12th result releasing tomorrow

    The Haryana  Board Class 12th exams were conducted between March 30 and April 27, 2022.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 08:49 PM

    Haryana Board result 2022: How to get results by SMS

    To get the BSEH 12th result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 08:48 PM

    HBSE Class 12th result releasing tomorrow

    The Haryana Board Class 10 board exams were held from March 30 to April 29, 2022 . This year, 3.68 lakh candidates took the Class 10 board examinations, while 2.61 lakh students took the Class 12 board exams.

  • Tue, 14 Jun 2022 08:45 PM

    HBSE Class 12th result releasing tomorrow

    The Board of School Education, Haryana will declare HBSE 12th Result 2022 on June 15, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.