BSEH 10th Result 2021 Date & Time: Class 10 Result at 2.30 pm, how to check

Board of School Education Haryana has announced the BSEH 10th Result 2021 Date & Time. The Class 10 result will be announced by the Board at 2.30 pm on June 11, 2021. Students of Class 10 who have registered for the board exam can check their result through the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad have said that they will announce class 10 board results on the basis of internal assessment and practical marks. “A total of 20 marks each were given on the basis of the student's performance in the internal assessment and practical marks. If any student gets 40 marks in assessment and practical, he/she will be given 60 marks for theory. This time, there will be no topper in class 10 results for the first time since class 10 board exams started under Haryana board since 1970”, he further added.

As many as 3.18 lakh students are enrolled in class 10, out of which 11,628 are compartment students. The results for the open board students will be put on hold. Students who want to check their respective results can follow these simple steps given below.

BSEH 10th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on result link available on the home page.

• Press BSEH 10th Result 2021 link and enter the login details.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.