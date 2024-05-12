HBSE 10th Result 2024: Haryana Board Class 10 results declared, direct link here

HBSE 10th Result 2024: The Board of School Education, Haryana on Sunday declared HBSE 10th Result 2024. Students can now check their marks on bseh.org.in. The direct link and other details are below. HBSE 10th result 2024 live updates. Haryana board 10th result 2024 released, direct link to check HBSE Class 10 marks on bseh.org.in

In the press release of Class 10 result, the Haryana board mentioned that the pass percentage of regular students stands at 95.22 per cent, and it is 88.73 per cent for private candidates.For open school, the pass percentage of fresh category candidates is 23.61 per cent and 72.50 per cent for re-appear candidates.

As many as 2,86,714 regular students appeared in the Class 10 final exam and 2,73,015 have passed it. On the other hand, 3,652 have been placed in the essential repeat (ER) category, meaning such candidates will have to re-appear for the examination.

Gender-wise, 1,37,167 were girls appeared in the exam and 1,32,119 have passed. The pass percentage of girl candidates is 96.32 per cent.

A total of 1,49,547 boys appeared in the Class 10 board exam and 1,40,896 or 94.22 per cent have passed.

How to check HBSE 10th result 2024

· Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in and go to results.

· Click on Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 link available on the page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Haryana Board Class 10th Exam was conducted from February 27 to March 26, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.