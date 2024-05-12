HBSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Haryana Class 10 results out, link soon on bseh.org
The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has declared the class 10th results 2024 today, May 12. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th examination can check the result on the official websites at bseh.org. Notably, the Haryana Class 10th exams were conducted from February 17 to March 26, 2024 in a single shift....Read More
This year, an overall pass percentage of 95.22 % has been registered. Of this girls secured a pass percentage of 96.32%, whereas, boys recorded 94.22% pass percentage.
A total of 2,86,714 students took the Class 10 final exam in Haryana, of whom 2,73,015 have passed.
In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 65.43%.
Follow the blog for latest updates on Haryana Board Class 10 results.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Link soon
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: In the press release for Class 10 results, the Haryana board informed that the Class 10 result link will be activated in the afternoon. When released, students can check their marks on bseh.org.in.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
The Haryana Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 26, 2024.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Improvement in performance since 2023
There has been a substantial improvement in the pass percentage when compared to last year. In 2023, the pass percentage was 65.43%.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage of government schools and private schools
The pass percentage of government schools is 93.19% and for private schools, it is 97.80%.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Number of boys and girls passed
Total number of girls appeared: 1,37,167
Total number of girls passed: 1,32,119
Total number of boys appeared: 1,49,547
Total number of boys passed: 1,40,896
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Official website down
Candidates may encounter difficulties in opening the official website.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Re-evaluation of answer sheets
The Haryana Board has informed that applications for re-verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets can be submitted up to 20 days from the date of result declaration.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Rural schools perform better than schools in urban areas
Students who studied in rural schools have recorded a pass percentage of 95.24 per cent, and students studying in schools in urban areas secured 95.18 per cent pass percentage.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Schools can download scorecards by evening
Schools will be able to download the results of their students from today evening by logging in to the board's website with their user ID and password, as informed by the board.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: What is the district-wise performance?
Panchkula has topped of the table with the highest pass percentage, while Nooh is the lowest performing district.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Girls outperform boys
Girls have outshined boys by 2.10 percentage points in the Haryana Board Class 10 exams.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Over 3,000 students placed in repeat category
A total of 3,652 students have been placed in the essential repeat (ER) category. These students will have to re-appear for the board examination.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: School-wise pass percentage
The pass percentage of government schools is 93.19 per cent, whereas, it is 97.80 per cent for private schools.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: How to check scores on official website?
- Go to the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
- On the home page, click on the ‘Results’ section.
- Select ‘Result of Secondary (Academic) Regular/Private Examination February/March-2024’
- Furnish the required details and submit.
- Check the HBSE Class 10th Result 2024 displayed on your screen.
- Download and print a copy for future reference.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Credentials needed to check scores
Some of the details to check scores are as follows:
Roll number
Mother's name
Father's name
Date of Birth
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Results out at press conference
The Haryana Class 10 results were declared at a press conference held today.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?
The Haryana Board Class 10 results can be checked on bseh.org.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Gender-wise performance
Girls pass percentage: 96.32%
Boys pass percentage: 94.22%
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Total number of students appeared
A total of 2,86,714 appeared in the examinations, of which 2,73,015 passed.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Overall pass percentage 95.22 %
An overall pass percentage of 95.22 % has been registered this year.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10 results declared
The Haryana Class 10 results have been declared.