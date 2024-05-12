The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has declared the class 10th results 2024 today, May 12. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th examination can check the result on the official websites at bseh.org. Notably, the Haryana Class 10th exams were conducted from February 17 to March 26, 2024 in a single shift....Read More

This year, an overall pass percentage of 95.22 % has been registered. Of this girls secured a pass percentage of 96.32%, whereas, boys recorded 94.22% pass percentage.

A total of 2,86,714 students took the Class 10 final exam in Haryana, of whom 2,73,015 have passed.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 65.43%.

