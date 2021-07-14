Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP board 12th results 2021 declared, here's how to check at hpbose.org

HP board 12th results 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Class 12th result today, July 14. All the appeared candidates can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

A total of 1,00,799 students had appeared for the exam, 92.7% of students have passed the exam. This year, a total of 3,679 candidates received a grade of 90 percent or higher. The number of candidates in the 90-100 mark range in 2019 and 2020 was 1372 and 2288, respectively.

HP board 12th results 2021: Know how to check

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at https://www.hpbose.org/

Click on results in the top navigation bar

Find the link to check the HPBOSE class 12th result

Key in your HPBOSE roll number and submit

Your HPBOSE class 12th result will be declared on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference

Direct link to check the HPBOSE class 12th result

hpbose results hpbose 12th result hpbose +2 result
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
