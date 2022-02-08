Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP Board Class 12 Term-I results declared, term-II exam likely in March, April

 Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)  declared the result for Term-I theory exam of Class 12 on Tuesday, February 8.
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 07:08 PM IST
Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Tuesday declared the result for Term-I theory exam of Class 12.

HPBOSE had introduced the term-based examination of secondary classes in the academic session 2021-22 as envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The Term-I exams were held in November-December 2021 and the Term-II exams will be held in March, April this year. Students write paper of 50% syllabus in each Term Exam. The paper consists of questions of different formats, such as multiple-choice questions, case based, assertion, reasoning, situation based, short answer and long question type.

Board Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said a total of 87,860 students were enrolled for Class 12 Term-I exam out of which 87,340 took the exam and 455 remained absent.

The result has been uploaded on the board’s website www.hpbose.org and would also be uploaded on the user ID of all the concerned schools in a day or two. Students must use their roll numbers as login credentials to download scorecards.

“Students can get their results from the website or the school. They can also check it on board’s phone numbers 01892-242139 (For Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts), 242140 (Kangra), 242141 (Shimla, Kinnaur Hamirpur), 242142 (Bilaspur, Kullu) and 242150 (Una, Solan, Sirmaur) on all working days from 10am to 5pm),” said Soni.

He said that final result will be declared after Term-II exam likely to be held in March, April.

“The final result would be a sum of theory, practical and internal assessment of Term-I and Term-II exam,” he said.

Candidates who want re-evaluation or re-checking of the answer books may apply on board’s website by depositing a fee or 500 or 400 respectively per subject and through their concerned school till February 23. To apply for revaluation, it is mandatory to have at least 20% marks in the relevant subject. Offline Applications will not be entertained.

