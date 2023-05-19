HPBOSE 12th Board result 2023: HP Board Plus Two results tomorrow at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HPBOSE Class 12 term-2 results 2023 on Saturday, May 20 at 11 am. Candidates who took the examination can download the result from the official website at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 12th Board result 2023: HP Board Plus Two results releasing on May 20

The HPBOSE term-2 examinations of class 12th started on March 10 and ended on March 31. Around 103928 candidates have appeared in the HPBOSE 12th examination.

HPBOSE Term 2 Result 2022: How to check results

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Next, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

HPBOSE declared the class 12th Term 1 results on January 2. In the term 1 examination, a total of 104363 candidates appeared for the class 12th term 1 exam.