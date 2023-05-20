Home / Education / Board Exams / HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: HP Board class 12th Result Term 2 Result declared at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: HP Board class 12th Result Term 2 Result declared at hpbose.org

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 11:24 AM IST

HPBOSE class 12th term 2 results announced at hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the class 12th term 2 results. Candidates who have appeared for the HPBOSE 12th result 2023 can check the results on the official HPBOSE website- hpbose.org. The HP BOSE 12th results were announced at 11 am. This year 79.74% of candidates passed the HP Board class 12th exam. HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Live.

The class 12th HPBOSE term-2 exams began on March 10 and ended on March 31. Around 103928 students took the HPBOSE 12th exam. The HP BOSE 12th results were announced on January 3. The final result will be prepared based on both term 1 and term 2 marks.

HPBOSE Term 2 Result 2023: How to check results

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Next, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

A total of 104363 candidates have appeared for the class 12th term 1 exam, which were held in September 2022.

