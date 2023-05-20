Home / Education / Board Exams / HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Live: HP Board Class 12 term 2 result today @hpbose.org
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Live: HP Board Class 12 term 2 result today @hpbose.org

Updated on May 20, 2023 08:37 AM IST

HPBPSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Students can check HP board Class 12 results on hpbose.org after 11 am.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Live: HP Board Class 12 term 2 result today on hpbose.org
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Live: HP Board Class 12 term 2 result today on hpbose.org(PTI)
HT Education Desk
HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce Class 12 term 2 board exam results today, May 20. HPBOSE 12th term 2 result 2023 will be announced at 11 am after which students can check their marks on the official website, hpbose.org. To check results online, students have to login to the board website using roll numbers.

HPBOSE is also expected to announce names of HP board 12th toppers, pass percentage, etc. Results of Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be announced together. 

Himachal Pradesh board Class 12 term 2 exams were held from March 10 to 31. This year, around 1,03,928 students have appeared in the Class 12 final exam in the state. 

When available, HPBOSE HP board 12th result 2023 direct link, pass percentage and other details will be shared here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 20, 2023 08:37 AM IST

    HP board Class 12th result 2023: How to check marks

    1. Go to hpbose.org.
    2. Go to the result page.
    3. Open the link for term 2 Class 12 result.
    4. Enter your credentials and login.
    5. Check and download your result. 
  • May 20, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Where to check HPBOSE Class 12th term 2 result 2023

    When declared, students can check HP board Class 12th term 2 results on the official website, hpbose.org. 

  • May 20, 2023 08:19 AM IST

    HP board 12th result 2023 time

    As per official information, Himachal Pradesh Class 12 term 2 exam results will be out at 11 am. 

  • May 20, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    HPBOSE 12th result 2023 today

    HPBOSE is going to announce HP board Class 12 term 2 results today, May 20. 

