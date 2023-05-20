HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Live: HP Board Class 12 term 2 result today @hpbose.org

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce Class 12 term 2 board exam results today, May 20. HPBOSE 12th term 2 result 2023 will be announced at 11 am after which students can check their marks on the official website, hpbose.org. To check results online, students have to login to the board website using roll numbers.

HPBOSE is also expected to announce names of HP board 12th toppers, pass percentage, etc. Results of Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be announced together.

Himachal Pradesh board Class 12 term 2 exams were held from March 10 to 31. This year, around 1,03,928 students have appeared in the Class 12 final exam in the state.

When available, HPBOSE HP board 12th result 2023 direct link, pass percentage and other details will be shared here.