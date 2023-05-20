Home / Education / Board Exams / HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: HP Board Class 12th term-2 result today

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: HP Board Class 12th term-2 result today

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 08:26 AM IST

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Candidates can download the results from the official website at hpbose.org.

HP Board HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HPBOSE Class 12 term-2 results 2023 on May 20, 2023. Candidates can download the results from the official website at hpbose.org. Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th result 2023 live updates.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: HP Board term-2 result today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Along with the result Board will announce the class 12th toppers, pass percentage and other details.

HPBOSE conducted the term-2 examinations of class 12th from March 10 to March 31. Around 103928 candidates have appeared in the HPBOSE 12th examination.

HPBOSE class 12th Term 2 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Next, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
