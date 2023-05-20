Home / Education / Board Exams / HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2023: 79.74% pass HP Board exam

HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2023: 79.74% pass HP Board exam

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 11:39 AM IST

HPBOSE class 12 Results 2023 pass percentage: 79.74% students passed the term 2 exam.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 12 board exam results on May 20. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website – hpbose.org. HPBOSE 12th term 2 result live.

HPBOSE class 12th term 2 results announced
This year the overall pass percentage for the HPBOSE class 12th is 79.74%. This year a total of 105369 candidates appeared for the class 12th exam of which 83418 passed the exam. Tarnija Sharma tops Arts Stream with 97.4% marks. Ojaswini Upmanyu tops the Science stream with 98.6% and Vrinda Thakur tops the commerce stream with 98.4%. 13335 candidates received compartment.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 term 2 exams were held from March 10 to 31. This year, around 1,03,928 students have appeared in the Class 12 final exam in the state.

HPBOSE declared HP board Class 10th and Class 12th Term 1 results on January 2. HP Board conducted the examination term 1 exam in September 2022 for regular candidates of class 12th.

HPBOSE class 12th Term 2 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Next, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

hpbose hpbose +2 result hpbose.org board exam result
