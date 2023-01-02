Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPBOSE class 12th result released at hpbose.org, get link here

Published on Jan 02, 2023 07:52 PM IST

HPBOSE has released the HPBOSE class 12th term 1 result at hpbose.org.

ByHT Education Desk

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE class 12th term 1 result. Candidates who appeared for the HPBOSE class 12th term 1 examination can check the result on the official website at hpbose.org.

The HP Board conducted the examination in September 2022 for regular candidates of class 12th.

Direct link to check the HPBOSE class 12th term 1 result

Candidates can apply for re-evaluation through the concerned schools at hpbose.org till January 17, 2023.

HPBOSE class 12th result: How to check

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the link that reads “12th Regular Ist Term Theory Examinations, September 2022”

Key in your login details

Check the results and take the print out for future reference.

Topics
hpbose hpbose +2 result hpbose.org
