HPBOSE final date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams released

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the final date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams.

As per the schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on April 13 and end on April 28.

Similarly, the Class 12 exams will start on April 13 and conclude on May 10.

The practical exams of Class 10 will be held from March 26 to April 8 while that of Class 12 from March 24 to April 8. Class 10 exams will be held in the morning session and Class 12 in the evening.

It is worth mentioning that in view of the loss of teaching days due to closure of schools after Covid-19 pandemic and difficulties faced by students in remote areas of the state who could not study online due to poor network in their areas, the board has reduced the syllabus by 30%.

The Chairman of the education board, Suresh Kumar Soni, said board took into consideration the difficulties faced by students of remote areas who could not attend classes online regularly in 2020.

Question papers will be set in such manner so that maximum students pass the exam.

He said 40% questions will be easy, 30% moderately difficult and 20% difficult or tricky.