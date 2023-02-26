ICSE (Class 10) board exam 2023 begins tomorrow, English paper on first day

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will begin ICSE or Class 10 board exam 2023 tomorrow, February 27. On the first day, ICSE students will appear for the English language paper. The exam will begin at 11 am and the duration of the paper is 2 hours. Question papers will be distributed at 10:45 a.m and students will get 15 minutes to read it.

Students can access key details like specimen papers, time table, etc on the website, cisce.org.

In a video message, CISCE's Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon has extended his best wishes to students.

Along with the ICSE board exam time table, CISCE has also published exam day guidelines for students. Check it below.

Sit in the exam room 5 minutes before the exam begins/papers are distributed. If a candidate arrives late, s/he has to give a satisfactory explanation. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late. Candidates can not leave before the paper ends. Read the instructions given at the head of a paper regarding number of questions that should be attempted, etc. Answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper. On the top-sheet of the main answer booklet, put your signature in the space provided for it. Do not write or scribble anywhere on the top-sheet. Clearly write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the main answer booklet in the space provided, on the front sheet of each continuation booklet, loose maps, graph papers, etc. All entries on the Answer Booklet are to be made with black/blue ballpoint pen or fountain pen. Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibitsthis. Leave a margin at both right-hand and left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line. Write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Leave a line after answering each question. The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted. Arrange your answer scripts in a sequential order – the first page at the top and so on. Ensure the main booklet, continuation pages, map, graph, etc have the correct UID, index number, subject name, etc are written on them. Fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded.

