ICSE geography term 2 paper analysis: What Class 10 students said after exam

ICSE geography term 2 paper analysis: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations conducted the ICSE Geography paper examination on Wednesday, May 4. Here is what students said after the exams:

Lucknow

Majority of the class 10 students in Lucknow claimed that the ICSE Geography paper was well balanced and upto the mark. Students were elated with the standard of the question paper and fully satisfied with it.

In Lucknow, the students of City Montessori Inter College, Aliganj, Lucknow, were very happy and satisfied after taking their ICSE Geography Examination of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE).

According to Aymaan, Abhinav, Vishal and Aditi the paper was easy but thought provoking. Map proved to be a major percentage booster in the question paper since the children had studied it thoroughly.

Kartikey, Tanishq and Vaidehi said although the paper was easy to comprehend and attempt, but the reasoning part was application based.

Their teachers, Seema Hitkari, Poonam Saxena and Suchitra Mishra, were also satisfied with the performance of their students after reviewing the question paper. They said that the map was 100% scoring. The questions were based on the same structural pattern as their internal examinations and were set within the scope of the syllabus prescribed. The teachers were confident that all the students will pass with flying colors.

Senior principal, Jyoti Kashyap and Principal Ms. Shivani Singh were also positive and overjoyed at the well accomplished task of the children and the teachers."

According to Kanishka, a science stream student of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch said that it gave an opportunity to score cent percent marks.

Students seemed happy with their performance.

Nitya and Tanishka , two other students of the same school were overjoyed and hopeful that they would score full marks in the paper.

Subject teacher, Saif and Abha were quite satisfied with the performance of the students. Senior Section Incharge, Archana Pearl Peter felt happy seeing the zeal of the ICSE students.

Chandigarh

The students of class 10th ICSE board from Chandigarh found the geography exam to be easy and well balanced.

Anirudh Garg, a student of St Stephen's School in Sector 45 said, "The paper was very easy, questions came from the chapters I prepared well for." Another student here Sahil Kumar, a resident of Sector-45, Chandigarh also felt that the question paper was set maintaining the ICSE standards, "The questions which come in CBSE exams are easier than this," he added.

Nitika Rai from this school who hails from Mohali said, "Our pre boards were more difficult than this exam." Nehal Juneja from Panchkula who was also present here added, "I completed the exam well in time as the question paper was proportionally divided with enough options in questions for us to choose."

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and Nishtha Gupta in Chandigarh)

