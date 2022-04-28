Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSE history and civics exams 2022: What CISCE students said after paper

ICSE history and civics semester 2 exams 2022: In ICSE History and Civics, majority of the students in Lucknow claimed that the paper was well-balanced and according to their expectations.
ICSE history and civics semester 2 exams 2022: Students were elated with the standard of the question paper, and were satisfied with their performance.(HT Photo/Handout)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 01:38 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Lucknow

ICSE History and civics Semester 2 Exams 2022: In ICSE History and Civics, majority of the students in Lucknow claimed that the paper was well-balanced and according to their expectations. They were elated with the standard of the question paper, and were satisfied with their performance.

Abhishek Gupta , a student of science stream from City Montessori School, Kanpur road branch said that the Paper gave an opportunity to score well. Students seemed happy with their performance.  Students are expected to have performed well in the given diversified type of questions, he said.

Adishree and Tanishka both from same school were overjoyed and hopeful that they would score well in the paper. Dhirendra Singh and Bushra Shahid the History and Civics teachers at CNS were quite satisfied with the performance of the students.

The subject incharge Shashikanti and Senior Section Incharge Archana Pearl Peter praised the efforts of the Humanities department.

Prayagraj

Nishant Paul, a class 10 student of IPEM International School and College, Prayagraj said that he found the History and Civics question paper easy and along expected lines. “It was a neither too lengthy not too tough. Most of my classmates too found the question paper quite balanced and scoring,” he said.

History and Civics teacher Muntazar Shah, also of IPEM International School and College, Prayagraj, too agreed. “It was a well balanced question paper allowing students an opportunity to score marks in long and short answer questions besides few multiple choice questions. Most of our students found the exam to be easy. They should core good marks,” he said.

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and K Sandeep Kumar in Prayagraj)

 

