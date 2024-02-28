Edit Profile
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: 10th Geography, 12th Business Studies papers today
    Live

    Feb 28, 2024 9:43 AM IST
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: Class 10 Geography and Class 12 Business Studies exams will be held today.
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: Geography, Business Studies papers today

    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct ICSE or Class 10 Geography - HCG paper 2 and Geography (Thailand) - HGT paper 2 examinations today, February 28. The ICSE Geography paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and the Business Studies paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm....Read More

    Students have to sit in the exam hall five minutes before the exam starting time. Students who arrive more than 30 minutes late will be considered eligible to write their papers only under exceptional circumstances, the board said.

    Analysis of papers will be shared here after the papers end. Follow this live blog for ICSE, ISC board exam updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    ICSE, ISC paper timings

    ICSE Geography: From 11 am to 1 pm

    ISC Business Studies: From 2 pm to 5 pm.

    ISC Business studies paper today

    For ISC or Class 12, the council will hold the Business Studies examination.

    ICSE Geography papers today

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ICSE Geography (HCG and HGT paper 2) examination today, February 28.

