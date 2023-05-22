JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Jharkhand Board Results

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council will release JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 is due course of time. The Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Results is awaited and when released it can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked by all appeared candidates on jacresults.com.

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state. Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date, direct link, pass percentage and other details