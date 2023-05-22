Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Jharkhand Board Results

Published on May 22, 2023 08:31 AM IST

  • JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council will release JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 is due course of time. The Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Results is awaited and when released it can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked by all appeared candidates on jacresults.com. 

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state. Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date, direct link, pass percentage and other details 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 09:22 AM

    Jharkhand 10th Board Result: Steps to download marksheets 

    Visit the official website at https://www.jacresults.com/

    On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th result link

    Key in your credentials and login

    Click on the submit

    Your result will be displayed on the screen

    Check and keep the hard copy for future use.

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 09:17 AM

    JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board result 2023: Details on marksheet

    Name

    Roll Number of students

    Name of the Examination

    Subjects

    Marks secured in each subject

    Total Marks secured

    Minimum marks required

    Qualifying status and percentage acquired

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 09:12 AM

    Jharkhand Board Matric Result: Merit list to release 

    Jharkhand Board Matric Result will be announced likely soon. As per media reports, the Board will also release the merit list along with the names of the toppers this year too. 

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 09:07 AM

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 09:02 AM

    Jharkhand Result: Around 8 lakh candidates registered 

    This year around 8 lakh candidates have registered for Jharkhand Board examination. 

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 08:57 AM

    Jharkhand Board Result 2023: List of websites 

    JAC result 2022 will be available on the official website-

    jac.jharkhand.gov.in

    jac.nic.in

    jacresults.com

    jharresults.nic.in

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 08:52 AM

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 08:47 AM

    JAC 12th result 2023 date: Not announced yet 

    JAC 12th result 2023 date has not been announced yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates on JAC results. 

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 08:42 AM

    Jharkhand board 10th result: Where to check 

    jac.jharkhand.gov.in

    jacresults.com

    hindustantimes.com

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 08:37 AM

    Jharkhand board result: Exam dates

    The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state.

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 08:33 AM

    Jharkhand board result 2023: Class 10, 12 together?

    Like every year, this year too Jharkhand board result 2023 for Class 10, 12 will likely be released together on the same date. However, official confirmation on the same is awaited. 

  • Mon, 22 May 2023 08:29 AM

    JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: Date and time 

    JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 date and time is awaited. The Board is expected to soon announce the results date and time. 

