JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Where, how to download Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results when released
JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council has so far not confirmed the date and time for JAC Result 2025. Here are the websites to check Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results when out. Know the steps to download scores.
JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release the results of JAC Class 10th, 12th final examinations 2025 soon. Although no confirmation has been made so far regarding the date and time of the results, students will be able to check their Class 10 and 12 results on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in....Read More
Alternatively, the results will also be hosted on jacresults.com
The council is expected to hold a press conference to declare the Class 10 and 12 results. Along with the results, JAC will also share the pass percentage, direct link, district-wise pass percentage, and other details.
The JAC conducted the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from February 11 to March 4, 2025.
This year, around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the board exams.
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025: Here's how to download
Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website at jacresults.com
- On the home page, click on the 10th or 12th result link.
- Enter your log in credentials and click on submit.
- Check your result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Follow the blog for JAC Class 10, 12 result date and time and more updates.
JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Result date and time expected to informed via official notification
JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: The JAC is expected to inform about the result date and time via an official notification.
JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Around 4 lakh students wait in anticipation
JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Around 4 lakh candidates who appeared for the Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 board exams this year are waiting for their results.
JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: List of websites
JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: When released, the JAC Class 10 and 12 results can be checked on the following official websites:
- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- jacresults.com
JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Result date and time not announced yet
JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council has so far not announced the date and time for the declaration of results of JAC Class 10th, 12th final examinations 2025.