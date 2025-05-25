Edit Profile
Sunday, May 25, 2025
    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Where, how to download Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: May 25, 2025 2:38 PM IST

    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council has so far not confirmed the date and time for JAC Result 2025. Here are the websites to check Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results when out. Know the steps to download scores. 

    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Here is where and how to download Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results when released. (HT File)
    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release the results of JAC Class 10th, 12th final examinations 2025 soon. Although no confirmation has been made so far regarding the date and time of the results, students will be able to check their Class 10 and 12 results on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in....Read More

    Alternatively, the results will also be hosted on jacresults.com

    The council is expected to hold a press conference to declare the Class 10 and 12 results. Along with the results, JAC will also share the pass percentage, direct link, district-wise pass percentage, and other details.

    The JAC conducted the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from February 11 to March 4, 2025. 

    This year, around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the board exams. 

    JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025: Here's how to download

    Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below: 

    1. Visit the official website at jacresults.com
    2. On the home page, click on the 10th or 12th result link.
    3. Enter your log in credentials and click on submit.
    4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 
    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

    Follow the blog for JAC Class 10, 12 result date and time and more updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 25, 2025 2:38 PM IST

    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Result date and time expected to informed via official notification

    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: The JAC is expected to inform about the result date and time via an official notification. 

    May 25, 2025 2:36 PM IST

    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Around 4 lakh students wait in anticipation

    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Around 4 lakh candidates who appeared for the Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 board exams this year are waiting for their results. 

    May 25, 2025 2:32 PM IST

    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: List of websites

    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: When released, the JAC Class 10 and 12 results can be checked on the following official websites: 

    1. jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    2. jacresults.com
    May 25, 2025 2:29 PM IST

    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Result date and time not announced yet

    JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council has so far not announced the date and time for the declaration of results of JAC Class 10th, 12th final examinations 2025.

