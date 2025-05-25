JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Where, how to download Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results when released

JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: Here is where and how to download Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results when released. (HT File)

JAC 10th 12th Result news 2025 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release the results of JAC Class 10th, 12th final examinations 2025 soon. Although no confirmation has been made so far regarding the date and time of the results, students will be able to check their Class 10 and 12 results on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Alternatively, the results will also be hosted on jacresults.com

The council is expected to hold a press conference to declare the Class 10 and 12 results. Along with the results, JAC will also share the pass percentage, direct link, district-wise pass percentage, and other details.

The JAC conducted the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

This year, around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the board exams.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jacresults.com On the home page, click on the 10th or 12th result link. Enter your log in credentials and click on submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

