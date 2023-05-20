Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / JAC 10th and 12th result 2023: Know how to check

JAC 10th and 12th result 2023: Know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 07:20 PM IST

JAC 10th and 12th results will be available at jacresults.com.

The Jharkhand Academic Council class 10th and 12th results are awaited. The candidates will be able to check the JAC 10th, and 12th results from the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Apart from the official website JAC class 10th and 12th results will be available on hindustantimes.com.

JAC 10th and 12th result 2023: Know how to check(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

The JAC class 10th results were announced from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5.

Candidates will be able to check their results through their login details.

JAC 10th and 12th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
results jharkhand board exam result board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP