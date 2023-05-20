The Jharkhand Academic Council class 10th and 12th results are awaited. The candidates will be able to check the JAC 10th, and 12th results from the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Apart from the official website JAC class 10th and 12th results will be available on hindustantimes.com.

JAC 10th and 12th result 2023: Know how to check

The JAC class 10th results were announced from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5.

Candidates will be able to check their results through their login details.

JAC 10th and 12th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.