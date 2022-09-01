JAC 11th Result 2022 out; Check Jharkhand Class 11 Results at jac.nic.in

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 11 final examination, 2022 today, September 1. Candidates who took the examination can check the JAC class 11 results at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. For more updated candidates can follow the JAC class 11 result live blog.

The JAC class 11th result was announced around 3: 30 pm. Candidates can check their JAC class 11th result through their log in credentials.

Direct link here

JAC 11th Result 2022: How To Check

Go to official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the JAC class 11th result link

Key in your log in credentials

JAC 11th result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

