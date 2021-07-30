JAC 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Jharkhand inter results out at jac.nic.in

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released class 12 result today for all the three streams- science, arts and commerce. JAC 12th result is available at jacresults.com. JAC intermediate result is also available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in. The result has been declared by the state education minister Jagarnath Mahato from the Council's office. Last year, the JAC 12th result 2021 was declared on July 17.

Students can check the JAC result using roll number and date of birth.