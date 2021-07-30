JAC 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Jharkhand inter results out at jac.nic.in
- Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released class 12 result today for all the three streams- science, arts and commerce. The result is available at jacresults.com.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released class 12 result today for all the three streams- science, arts and commerce. JAC 12th result is available at jacresults.com. JAC intermediate result is also available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in. The result has been declared by the state education minister Jagarnath Mahato from the Council's office. Last year, the JAC 12th result 2021 was declared on July 17.
Students can check the JAC result using roll number and date of birth.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:45 PM
Direct link to check the Jharkhand JAC Class 12th arts result 2021
The direct link to check JAC 12th result 2021 arts is https://www.jacresults.com/arts/index.php
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:44 PM
Direct link to check the Jharkhand JAC Class 12th commerce result 2021
The direct link to check JAC 12th result 2021 commerce is https://www.jacresults.com/commerce/index.php
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:44 PM
Direct link to check the Jharkhand JAC Class 12th science result 2021
The direct link to check JAC 12th result 2021 science is https://www.jacresults.com/science/index.php
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:43 PM
JAC 12th result 2021: 86.89% pass in Science
In JAC 12th result 2021 science stream, 86.89% pass has been recorded. Out of 88145 number of students, 76590 students have passed.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:42 PM
JAC 12th result 2021: 90.33% pass in Commerce
In the JAC 12th result 2021, 90.33% students have passed the exam in Commerce stream. Out of 33677 number of students, 30422 number of students have passed the exam.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:41 PM
90.71% students pass in Jharkhand class 12 arts
As per the data released by the JAC, out of a total of 209234 number of students, 189801 number of students have passed the class 12 exam in Jharkhand in arts stream. The overall pass percentage is 90.71%.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:39 PM
JAC 12th result has been declared
JAC 12th result 2021 is now available at https://www.jacresults.com/
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:29 PM
JAC 10th result 2021 has already been declared
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:28 PM
JAC 12th result not out yet
Though the JAC had confirmed that the 12th result will be declared at 4 pm, the result link is not available on the official result portal, jacresults.com.
Candidates are suggested to wait for the result to be declared.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:57 PM
JAC 12th result 2021: What if website crashes
In case the website crashes and doesn't respond, students are suggested to wait for a while and retry later. JAC 12th result will be available on jacresults.com soon.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:47 PM
JAC 12th result at jacresults.com soon
The JAC 12th result was scheduled to be released on the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at 3 pm today. However, it was later announced that the class 12 result declaration time has been changed to 4 pm.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:17 PM
JAC 12th result soon: CBSE students register 99.37% pass
CBSE 12th result has been declared and 99.37% students have passed the exam this year.
JAC 12th result for science, arts and commerce stream will be released at 4 pm today.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:09 PM
JAC 12th result 2021 rescheduled
JAC 12th result 2021 declaration has been rescheduled to 4 pm. Students can check the result at the official website jacresults.com.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:54 PM
JAC 12th result soon: CBSE students in the state have received their result
The CBSE 12th result has been declared on July 30. This year, the board has registered 99.37% pass.
JAC 12th result is expected soon.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:34 PM
JAC 12th result 2021 today: Important points for students
Often it seen that immediately after a result is declared, the website crashes. This is because the website is unable to handle multiple logins at the same time.
When candidates come through such a situation, they should wait for a while and download the JAC 12th result later.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:21 PM
JAC 12th result 2021 at 3pm
It is likely that state education minister Jagarnath Mahato will release the JAC 12th result for all the three streams from the Council office. Thereafter the JAC 12th result will be released at jacresults.com.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:56 PM
JAC 12th result: Check science result last year
Last year, in JAC 12th result science stream the state had recorded 58.99% pass.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:37 PM
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:27 PM
JAC 12th result for science, arts, commerce to be released today
The JAC would release the class 12 result for all the three streams-- science, arts and commerce today at 3 pm. There will either be a separate link to check the class 12 result stream wise or else students have to select their streams in a scroll down menu.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:02 PM
JAC 12th result 2021 today: CBSE 12th students to receive result too
The CBSE 12th student in Jharkhand will also receive class 12 result today. The CBSE result will come an hour earlier than the Jharkhand result.
CBSE 12th result will be released at 2pm at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.gov.in.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 12:01 PM
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:59 AM
JAC 12th result 2021 direct link
Students can check JAC 12th result at jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in as and when the result is out. The JAC 12th result is expected after 3 pm today.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:54 AM
JAC 12th result is expected today
Students who had registered for the JAC 12th result can expect the result at 3 pm today at jacresults.com. Students can check the JAC result using roll number and date of birth.