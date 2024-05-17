JAC 9th, 11th Results 2024: Jharkhand Board Class 9, 11 results declared, direct link to download marks

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, declared the Class 9 and Class 11 results today, May 17, 2024. Students who appeared in the JAC 9th and 11th examinations 2024, can check their scores on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results can also be checked on jacresults.com. JAC 9th, 11th results live updates JAC 9th, 11th Results 2024: Jharkhand Class 9 and 11 scores declared. (HT file image)

Students can check and download their results by using their roll number and code.

Here are the steps to check JAC board 9th and 12th results 2024:

Visit the official website at jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on the link titled JAC 9th or 11th Result Examination 2024 as required.

Enter your credentials on the login page and submit.

Check your JAC 9th or 11th results 2024 displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a hard copy of the results for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that students are provided with provisional mark sheets for both Class 9 and 11. They can collect the hardcopy of the mark sheets from their respective schools.

Notably, this year, the overall pass percentage of Class 9 is 98.39%, and for Class 11, it is 98.48%.

In Class 11, girls outnumbered boys. While girls secured 98.28%, boys got 97.71%.

A similar scenario was seen in Class 9 where girls secured 98.44%, and boys 98.33%.