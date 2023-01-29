Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JAC Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Class 10th admit card out on jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Published on Jan 29, 2023 12:55 PM IST

JAC 10th admit card 2023: Jharkhand Class 10 admit card is available for download through school login only at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac-online.com.

ByHT Education Desk

JAC 10th Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has issued admit cards for Secondary (Class 10) annual examination 2023. JAC Class 10th admit cards are available for download on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac-online.com.

Jharkhand Class 10 admit card is available for download through school login only. This means students can not download it directly from the website.

Schools need to login to the board website using login ID and password, download board exam admit cards and distribute it among students.

JAC Jharkhand Class 10th admit card 2023 download link (school login only)

How to download JAC 10th admit card 2023

  1. Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
  2. Under the recent announcements section, open the link to download secondary (Class 10) exam admit card.
  3. Enter login ID and password of your school.
  4. Download admit cards of students.

