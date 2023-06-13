JAC Class 11th 2023 results announced at www.jacresults.com, know how to check

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the JAC class 11th results 2023 today, June 13. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at www.jacresults.com. Candidates can check their results through their roll number and roll code.

JAC Class 11th 2023 results announced at www.jacresults.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JAC class 11th result 2023 direct link

This year the overall pass percentage for the JAC class 11th is 98.15%.

To check the Jharkhand class 11th results 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

Jharkhand Class 11 Results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jacresults.com.

On the homepage, click on “Results of Class XI Examination - 2023”

Enter the required details to log in details

The JAC 11th Board result will appear on your screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.

Last year, the JAC class 11th results were announced on September 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON