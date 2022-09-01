JAC Class 11th Result 2022 out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, get link here
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 04:55 PM IST
JAC has announced the Jharkhand Board Class 11 result 2022.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Board Class 11 result 2022. Students who took the Class 11 exam can check and download scorecard online from the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC class 11th result will also be available on jacresults.com. Candidates can check their result though their log in credentials. For more updated follow the live blog.
Here's the direct link to check the JAC 11th result.
JAC 11th Result 2022: How To Check
Visit the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the JAC class 11th result link
Key in your log in credentials
JAC 11th result will be displayed on the screen
Download JAC Class 11 score card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Topics