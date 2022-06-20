JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2022 live: Matric result tomorrow at jacresults.com
- JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2022: JAC will release the results of the class 10 board test tomorrow, June 21, at 2: 30 p.m. For updates follow JAC class 10th live updates.
The Jarkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the JAC class 10th result on June 21 at 2:30 pm. JAC President Anil Kumar Mahato confirmed the date and time of the Jharkhand Board results to hindustantimes.com.
The Jarkhand Academic Council (JAC) conducted the examination for class 10 from March 24 till April 20. The board exams held in two shifts from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm and the second shift began from 1:45 pm and continued till 5 pm.
Once the Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced it will be available on the official website of JAC on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com.
Last year the examination was cancelled last year due to COVID19 and Board evaluated the marks of candidates using an alternate marking scheme.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 06:57 PM
Jharkhand Board class 10 result releasing tomorrow
The JAC Class 10 Result for 2021 was announced on July 29, 2021last year. The test was cancelled last year owing to COVID19, and the Board evaluated candidates' marks using an alternate marking scheme. Around 4 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exams, and the overall pass percentage was 95.92 percent.
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 06:33 PM
JAC Class 10th result 2022: How to check JAC Class 10th result
Visit the official website at https://www.jacresults.com/
On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th result link
Key in your credentials and login
Click on the submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and keep the hard copy for future use.
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 06:23 PM
Jharkhand board 10th result 2022: Websites to check
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jacresults.com
https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/jharkhand-board-jac-result
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 06:08 PM
Jharkhand class 10th results 2022: Exam dates
The JAC class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2022 in two shifts from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm till 5 pm.
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 06:07 PM
Jharkhand 10th result 2022: Result tomorrow
Jarkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the JAC class 10th result on June 21 at 2:30 pm