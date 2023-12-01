JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th datasheet released, check exam dates here

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 10th and 12th datesheet 2024. According to the official notification, the JAC Jharkhand board exams 2024 will be held from February 6, 2024, to February 26, 2024.

JAC Class 10th and 12th exams are scheduled from February 6, 2024.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

Examinations for Class 10 JAC 2024 will begin on February 6 with IIT and other Vocational subjects. The Class 10 Jharkhand board exams will end with the English paper on February 26, 2024. The Jharkhand board Class 12 exams will commence with the vocational subject paper on February 6 and conclude with the political science paper on February 26, 2024.

JAC Class 10th date sheet Subject Exam date IIT and other Vocational subjects February 6 Commerce/Home Science February 7 Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri February 8 Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundai/Santhali February 9 Urdu/Bengali/Oriia February 10 Social Science February 12 Music February 13 Mathematics February 16 Hindi - course A and B February 19 Science February 21 Sanskrit February 23 English February 26

JAC class 12th date sheet Vocational subjects February 6 Compulsory Core Language LA Hindi 'A' Hindi B Matribhasha and English A February 7 Compulsory Core Language 1. Sc. & ICom. Hindi 'A'. Hindi B Matribhasha & English A Music IA February 8 Elective Language (Compulsory) Additional language

February 9 Economics Anthropology

February 10 Geography Computer Science February 12 History February 13 Physics Accountancy

February 16 Economics February 17 Biology Business mathematics Sociology February 19 Geology Business Studies Psychology February 20 Mathematics/Statistics February 21 Philosophy February 22 Chemistry Entrepreneurship Home Science February 23 Political Science February 26