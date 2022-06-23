Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE Updates: Day 1 exam underway, paper analysis soon

  • JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Live updates on day 1 exams here. Paper analysis will be available soon. 
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE: NTA Paper analysis, answer key, students' reaction
Updated on Jun 23, 2022 11:07 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is conducting the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 between June 23 and 29, 2022. On the first day, the exam is being held in 2 shifts. The first shift started at 9 am and it will end at 12 pm. The second shift exam will begin at 3 pm. 

Analysis of JEE Main 2022 session 1, day 1 examination will be available along with students' reactions when papers are over. 

Students need to bring a copy of their JEE Main admit card along with a valid photo ID to get entry inside the exam venue. They need to follow COVID-19 guidelines and other instructions given on admit cards and at exam centres. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 23 Jun 2022 11:07 AM

    JEE Main 2022 answer key: Official and unofficial

    Answer key of JEE Main 2022 will be published by coaching centres when the papers are over. However, these keys are unofficial. Official JEE Main answer keys, which will be used for result, will be published by NTA after all exams are over. 

  • Thu, 23 Jun 2022 10:58 AM

    JEE Main 2022 session 1 question papers

    NTA will publish JEE Main 2022 question papers after June 29, when the exam is over. Before that, memory-based, unofficial question papers, based on feedback shared by candidates may be published by coaching centres. 

  • Thu, 23 Jun 2022 10:55 AM

    JEE Mains admit card 2022

    NTA has released admit card for the first session of JEE Main. Those who are yet to download it can click on the link below:

    JEE Main admit card

  • Thu, 23 Jun 2022 10:45 AM

    Details mentioned on JEE Main admit card

    NTA has advised candidates ton check and confirm the following details on their JEE Main admit cards: 

    Reporting Time at Centre

    Gate Closing time of Centre

    Date of Examination

    Shift and Timings of Test

    Venue of Test

  • Thu, 23 Jun 2022 10:44 AM

    JEE Main 2022 session 1: Shift timings

    Shift 1: 9 am to 12 pm (12:30 for 3 hours 30 minutes paper)

    Shift 2: 3 pm to 6 pm (6:30 for 3 hours 30 minutes paper)

  • Thu, 23 Jun 2022 10:41 AM

    JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam underway

    NTA is conducting JEE Main session 1 exam on June 23. The exam started at 9 am. 

