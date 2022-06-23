JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE Updates: Day 1 exam underway, paper analysis soon

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is conducting the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 between June 23 and 29, 2022. On the first day, the exam is being held in 2 shifts. The first shift started at 9 am and it will end at 12 pm. The second shift exam will begin at 3 pm.

Analysis of JEE Main 2022 session 1, day 1 examination will be available along with students' reactions when papers are over.

Students need to bring a copy of their JEE Main admit card along with a valid photo ID to get entry inside the exam venue. They need to follow COVID-19 guidelines and other instructions given on admit cards and at exam centres.