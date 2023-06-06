Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jharkhand JAC 9th result 2023 out at jacresults.com, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2023 06:31 PM IST

Jharkhand JAC 9th result 2023 released at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the JAC 9th Result 2023 today, 6 June 2023. Candidates who appeared for the class 9th examinations can check their results through the official website at jacresults.com. Candidates can download their results by using their roll number and roll code.

JAC class 9th result 2023 direct link

JAC class 9th result 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jacresults.com

On the homepage, click on “Results of Class IX Examination - 2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your JAC Class 9 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for further reference.

