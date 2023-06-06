Jharkhand JAC 9th result 2023 out at jacresults.com, here's direct link to check
Jharkhand JAC 9th result 2023 released at jacresults.com
The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the JAC 9th Result 2023 today, 6 June 2023. Candidates who appeared for the class 9th examinations can check their results through the official website at jacresults.com. Candidates can download their results by using their roll number and roll code.
JAC class 9th result 2023 direct link
JAC class 9th result 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at jacresults.com
On the homepage, click on “Results of Class IX Examination - 2022”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Your JAC Class 9 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout for further reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics