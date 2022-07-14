JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 Live Updates: Jammu div result out at jkbose.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Thursday, July 14 announced the Jammu Division Class 10 result 2022. JKBOSE Chairman B.K Sing had on Tuesday confirmed to Hindustan times Digital that JKBOSE class 10th result will be declared in around 2 days. JKBOSE class 10th result is available on jkbose.nic.in.

From March 29 to April 16, JKBOSE had its class 10th exams. Candidates can use their roll number to access their JKBOSE class 10th result.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 was previously made public on June 30 by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education.