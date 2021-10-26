JKBOSE class 12 exams from Nov 9, parental consent must to appear in exam

The class 12 board exams in the Kashmir province and in the winter zone in Jammu division, will begin on November 9, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) said on Monday, October 25. The board has also made it compulsory for students to have parental consent to appear in the exam. The centre superintendents have been asked to allow only those candidates who have consent for offline exam duly signed by parents or legal guardians, the board has said.

Releasing the complete schedule of the higher secondary exam on the official website, the Board has asked schools to start the practical exams immediately before the commencement of the theory papers.

“The external practical exams in all the concerned subjects shall be conducted by the respective affiliated institution at their own level immediately before the commencement of theory exam and submit the award rolls internal and external practical’s to the Joint Secretary, Secrecy, JD immediately after the issuance of admit cards by JKBOSE,” the board has said.

In order to maintain social distancing, every second desk will be left vacant, the board has said.

The head of the institutions have been asked to keep thermal scanner, pulse oximeter, first aid box, masks and hand sanitizers at the exam venue.

Students have been asked to wear masks and carry drinking water bottle with them.