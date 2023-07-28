Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary exam dates out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka's 2nd PUC supplementary exams will be held from August 21 to September 2, 2023. Timetable available on kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2023 timetable today, July 28. Candidates can download the PUC Supplementary Examination-2 Time table from the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
The dates for the 2nd PUC supplemental test are August 21 to September 2, 2023, according to the timetable. The exams will take place in two shifts: from 2:15 pm to 5:30 pm in the afternoon, and from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm in the morning.
|August 21
Kannad
Arabic
|August 22
Optional Kannad
Chemistary
Basic Maths
|August 23
Sociolagy
Electronics
Computer Science
|August 25
History
Statistics
|August 26
English
Information Technology
Retail
Automobile
Health Care
Beauty and wellness
|August 28
Geography
Psychology
Physics
|August 29
Accountancy
Geology
Education
Home Science
|August 30
Political Science
Mathamatics
|August 31
|Hindi
|September 1
Economics
Biology
|September 2
Tamil
Telegu
Malayalam
Marathi
Urdu
Sanskrit
French