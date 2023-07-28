Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2023 timetable today, July 28. Candidates can download the PUC Supplementary Examination-2 Time table from the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary exam dates out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in(File/AFP)

The dates for the 2nd PUC supplemental test are August 21 to September 2, 2023, according to the timetable. The exams will take place in two shifts: from 2:15 pm to 5:30 pm in the afternoon, and from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm in the morning.

August 21 Kannad Arabic August 22 Optional Kannad Chemistary Basic Maths August 23 Sociolagy Electronics Computer Science August 25 History Statistics August 26 English Information Technology Retail Automobile Health Care Beauty and wellness August 28 Geography Psychology Physics August 29 Accountancy Geology Education Home Science August 30 Political Science Mathamatics August 31 Hindi September 1 Economics Biology September 2 Tamil Telegu Malayalam Marathi Urdu Sanskrit French

