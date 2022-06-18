Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Class 12 results releasing today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. The KSEEB Class 12 result will be declared by the Board at 11.30 am today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of Kar Results on karresults.nic.in.
The result for Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be announced together. This year around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state. The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 22 to May 18, 2022 at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all exam days.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC result date and time was disclosed by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Karnataka on his official Twitter handle. Candidates can check latest updates below.
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 09:10 AM
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 09:01 AM
Karnataka Results: How to check
Visit the official site of karresults.nic.in.
Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 08:51 AM
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 08:41 AM
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 08:27 AM
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 08:17 AM
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 08:07 AM
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 07:55 AM
